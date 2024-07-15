Couple held for gagging, robbing retired teacher

July 15, 2024

CCTV footage, technical data prove crucial in arresting Hassan couple from Mysuru City Railway Station

Mysore/Mysuru: Hebbal Police have cracked the daring daylight robbery where a retired teacher was gagged and tied by a man and a woman who came to her house on July 10 seeking rented accommodation. A couple from Hassan has been arrested.

Shanthamma, a 65-year-old retired teacher in Hebbal First Stage, was immobilised with a rope and they stuffed her mouth with cloth. The thieves stole her mangalasutra and bangles worth Rs. 3,85,000. Shanthamma is the wife of Mallaiah and was alone at home during the crime.

According to a Police press release, the arrested individuals are 29-year-old Chethan from Chitradurga, currently residing in Rajkumar Nagar, Hassan, and 24-year-old R.D. Vanitha, also from Chitradurga and living in Hassan. They were arrested at the Mysuru City Railway Station on July 13. Police said that Chethan and Vanitha were a married couple.

Value of stolen goods Rs. 5,50,000

Although in her dazed and shocked state, Shanthamma initially reported the value of her gold ornaments as Rs. 3,85,000, the Police later determined that the criminals had also stolen over seven silver articles from Shanthamma, bringing the total value of the stolen goods to Rs. 5,50,000.

Shanthamma lived on the first floor while the ground floor was available for rent. On the day of the crime, the couple introduced themselves as potential tenants, with the woman claiming to be pregnant. They ensured Shanthamma was alone and surveyed the area to avoid detection. They came once in the noon and returned at 3 pm to commit the crime.

The robbery occurred while Shanthamma was filling a bottle with drinking water at Vanitha’s request. Vanitha approached from behind, covered Shanthamma’s mouth and restrained her. Chethan and Vanitha then dragged Shanthamma to a room, tied her with a saree and stuffed her mouth with a cloth. They threatened her with a knife and chilli powder to prevent her from raising an alarm.

While Chethan held Shanthamma, Vanitha removed her gold chain. As the bangles were difficult to remove, Chethan used a cutting plier to cut them off. Apart from the stolen gold ornaments, the Police have recovered the chilli powder and the cutting plier used in the crime.

Crucial CCTV evidence

The crime occurred in a densely populated area, with houses surrounding Shanthamma’s home. Despite this, the criminals managed to rob her. The Police obtained CCTV footage from homes and shops in the locality and were able to identify the suspects. Technical data further helped the Police to arrest the couple.

Taking the crime seriously, DCP S. Jahnavi and Vijayanagar ACP Gajendra Prasad formed a team led by Hebbal Police Inspector A. Mallesh. The team included Sub-Inspectors Keerthi and Praveen, along with staff members Harish, Mahesh Hosamani, Venkatesh, Subhanalla Baaldaar and Asha. Kumar from the technical cell assisted the team in arresting the couple.

The Police have subjected the couple to interrogation to ascertain whether they have committed any other robberies or crimes. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has commended the investigating team.