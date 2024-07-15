Will try to resolve River Cauvery issue: HDK
July 15, 2024

Mandya: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK)  yesterday said that he would hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the ongoing River Cauvery water sharing dispute.

Addressing the gathering during a convention organised to thank the voters of Pandavapura for supporting him during the recently held Lok Sabha elections in front of Taluk Sports Stadium, he said that though it was not possible to resolve the River Cauvery issue, which existed from decades, immediately, he would ensure to hold discussions with PM Modi to resolve the issue as early as possible.

Stating that his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda was also in constant touch with PM Modi to resolve the Cauvery issue, HDK added that he would also work towards solving the issues related to the farmers in the coming days.

Taking a dig at the State Government, he said about 1,100 farmers had committed suicide since the Congress had taken over the helm of affairs.

“The State Government is not interested to solve issues related to farmers. I have been instilling confidence to the farmers over the past years and also tried to solve their issues when I was in power,” the Union Minister stated.

