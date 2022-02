February 8, 2022

More than 400 yoga enthusiasts of Mysuru took part in the Mass 108 Surya Namaskara organised by Mysore Yoga Okkuta in association with Mysore Palace Board as part of Rathasapthami in the Palace premises early this morning.

Picture above shows over 100 people performing Surya Namaskara in front of Sri Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud today.