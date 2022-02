February 8, 2022

R. Sreenivasamurthy (65), a pro-Dalit activist and a retired Manager of Kaveri Grameena Bank (now Karnataka Gramin Bank), passed away yesterday evening in Mysuru.

Eldest son of late Raju and a resident of Banni Street in the town, Sreenivasamurthy leaves behind his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the family’s farm land in Hunsur this afternoon.