Suttur Seer releases Kannada book on ‘Brain Stroke’

October 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing concern over increasing cases of motorists sustaining serious head injuries in road accidents, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that motorists, especially youths, must realise that they have to wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers for their own safety and not out of fear of being caught and penalised by Cops.

He was speaking after releasing renowned neurosurgeon Dr. N.K. Venkataramana’s Kannada book ‘Midulina Aaghaata Vaastavamshagalu’ (Kannada version of English book ‘Brain Attack – Facts and Realities’), published by Sapna Book House, at a programme organised at Suttur Mutt here recently. The book throws light on the importance of maintaining health of brain, which is one of the most complex organs of our body, the Seer said.

Dr. Venkataramana, in his address, said that stroke (brain attack) has become common these days. Noting that immediate treatment is key for recovery in case of stroke, he said preventive measures will go a long way in preventing brain stroke. Just like in case of heart attacks, he observed that precaution, timely treatment and care are crucial for stroke patients to survive.

Cautioning people against going for native treatment (Naati Vaidya) out of superstitious beliefs, he said that an early diagnosis will help in successful treatment of patients. The treatment will be more fruitful if medical attention is followed by Physiotherapy, he added.

Translator B.S. Venkatesh Prasad, Editor Dr. K.R. Kamalesh, M.K. Shivashankar, N. Vijay of Sapna Book House, Rudradevaru, B. Niranjanamurthy and Dr. Rudramuni were present.