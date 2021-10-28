Suttur Seer releases Kannada book on ‘Brain Stroke’
News

Suttur Seer releases Kannada book on ‘Brain Stroke’

October 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing concern over increasing cases of motorists sustaining serious head injuries in road accidents, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that motorists, especially youths, must realise that they have to wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers for their own safety and not out of fear of being caught and penalised by Cops.

He was speaking after releasing renowned neurosurgeon Dr. N.K. Venkataramana’s  Kannada book ‘Midulina Aaghaata Vaastavamshagalu’ (Kannada version of  English book ‘Brain Attack – Facts and Realities’), published by Sapna Book House, at a programme organised at Suttur Mutt here recently. The book throws light on the importance of maintaining health of brain, which is one of the most complex organs of our body, the Seer said.

Dr. Venkataramana, in his address, said that stroke (brain attack) has become common these days. Noting that immediate treatment is key for recovery in case of stroke, he said preventive measures will go a long way in preventing brain stroke. Just like in case of heart attacks, he observed that precaution, timely treatment and care are crucial for stroke patients to survive.

Cautioning people against going for native treatment (Naati Vaidya) out of superstitious beliefs, he said that an early diagnosis will help in successful treatment of patients. The treatment will be more fruitful if medical attention is followed by Physiotherapy, he added.

Translator B.S. Venkatesh Prasad, Editor Dr. K.R. Kamalesh, M.K. Shivashankar, N. Vijay of Sapna Book House, Rudradevaru, B. Niranjanamurthy and Dr. Rudramuni were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching