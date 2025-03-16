Swaraj means living in harmony with nature, says Dr. Sumanas Koulagi

March 16, 2025

Mysuru: “Swaraj truly means leading a life that does not destroy our environment and treating everyone equally, regardless of their economic or social status,” said Dr. Sumanas Koulagi of Janapada Seva Trust, Melukote.

He was delivering a talk on ‘Development as Swaraj – Towards a Sustainable and Equitable Future,’ organised by Mysore Open Forum (MOF) at Kalpakshetra auditorium in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage in city this morning.

Explaining the concept in his own words, Dr. Sumanas emphasised that Swaraj advocates using eco-friendly domestic products, fostering a peaceful and contented life.

“A life connected to nature and built on equality is at the core of this idea. Education, in this framework, is not just about earning certificates but acquiring knowledge that strengthens society on equal terms. The concept also highlights self-sufficiency and sustainability,” he said.

Criticising the current model of development, he pointed out that it has widened the gap between the rich and the poor while severely damaging the environment. “This unsustainable growth is depleting precious natural resources, endangering future generations, and pushing us toward catastrophe. Inequity and imbalance are growing at an alarming rate, making the need for a sustainable Swaraj-based approach more urgent than ever,” he warned.

Dr. Sumanas further noted that the rampant consumerism and obsession with material wealth are leading society to destruction. In this context, he highlighted the relevance of Shaswatha Arthikathe, a Kannada book by J.C. Kumarappa, who was an associate of Mahatma Gandhi’s secretary. The book, he said, provides profound insights into ethics, morality, human relationships, mutual respect, and sustainability.

The event was attended by Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Editor-in-Chief Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, retired Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat of the Government of India Ravi Joshi, Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Sudhir Vombatkere, G. Venkatesh Kumar, Ravishankar Bale, M.C. Chandrashekar, K.V. Srinivas, Dr. Latha Biddappa and others.