Rural properties to get B Khatas

March 16, 2025

Bengaluru: The State Cabinet meeting held on Thursday approved 3 key bills, including the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill-2025, which aims to bring nearly 90 lakh unauthorised properties into the tax net by issuing B Khatas.

The decision, which applies to Urban and Rural areas outside Bengaluru, will enable Gram Panchayats to collect property tax. These properties will now be brought under the Government’s E-Khata regime. The move is in line with the policy of Bengaluru’s BBMP, which is already issuing B-Khatas to unauthorised properties in its jurisdiction.

The Cabinet also cleared the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill-2025, which proposes 4% reservation for Muslim contractors in Government tenders up to Rs.1 crore and Agricultural Sciences Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which facilitates establishment of an integrated Agriculture-Horticulture University at VC Farm near Mandya.

This apart, Cabinet is also learnt to have discussed a proposal to give 4.24 acres of land belonging to Agriculture Department, Hebbal, Bengaluru, for International Flower Auction on a rent-free basis for two years.

The other Cabinet decisions taken included Rs. 21.5 crore for distribution of nearly 27,000 growth monitoring kits for Anganwadis, Execution of State Action Plan on Climate Change-V2 and allotment of Rs. 39.2 crore for development of 22 rural roads under PM-Janman scheme.

KPSC reforms

The Cabinet also approved some measures to reform the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), which has been under attack on several fronts.

The Cabinet decided to reduce the number of KPSC members from 16 to 8. Based on the recommendations of the Hota Committee, it was decided to set up a Search Committee to appoint KPSC members. Also, an Expert Committee will be formed to suggest further measures to revamp the KPSC.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah is said to have apprised the Cabinet members on the report submitted by Justice Nagamohan Das Commission on allegations of 40 percent commission against the previous BJP Government.