State ‘Tourist Mitras’ to ensure visitor safety

March 16, 2025

Mysuru: Joint Director (JD) of Tourism Department H.P. Janardhan has said, the State Government has introduced Tourist Mitra scheme and the approval has been given in the recent State Budget for the recruitment of 1,000 Tourist Mitras. He was addressing the gathering while delivering a lecture on the topic ‘Karnataka Tourism Policy- 2024-29’, organised by SCAL International Mysuru division at the auditorium of Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association at Krishnamurthypuram in the city yesterday.

Karnataka holds the pride of being the first State to implement the Tourist Mitra scheme, that aims to lay more emphasis on the safety and security of tourists, along with setting up a 24×7 helpline to address the query of tourists. “The stakeholders of tourism like hoteliers, tours and travel agents should apprise the central office of Tourism Department with available information, that will be coalesced for establishing the digital grid, to cater to the tourists. The information related to public and private museums and other facilities shall benefit tourists,” he explained.

A target has been set to attract investment of Rs.7,800 crore towards tourism sector, with the department having ambitious plan to implement Monuments Adoption Scheme, under which it is aimed to conserve over 1,000 monuments. The entrepreneurs should join hands with the Government by adopting the monuments. State Government has announced a subsidy of Rs. 1,350 crore to the tourism sector in the last five years. If not utilised, the funds will lapse, but won’t be a loss to the Government, but for the tourism sector.  

“Whenever we go abroad, we promote Mysuru, as the city holds much significance that signifies Karnataka State. Mysuru Dasara, Mysore Palace and Chamundi Hill are among notable tourist spots of the city,” he said.

The size of the budget for Tourism Department is growing year on year, but still there is a need to hone up the skills by conducting training sessions.

Post Covid-19 pandemic, there is a slump in the volume of foreign tourists visiting the State including Mysuru. There is a need to discuss and find solutions, which otherwise may take the tourism sector  towards crisis. About foreign 50,000 tourists have visited Koppal this year, but the footfalls of same tourists at Hampi is low. Amid this, there is a surge in the number of domestic tourists, which is a good sign. The foreign tourists prefer to explore the  States for 15 to 20 days. The new offers should be introduced to attract domestic tourists to tourist spots daily, he advised.

President of Mysore Travel Agents Association B.S. Prashanth delivered the introductory address.

Assistant Director of Tourism Department Prabhuswamy, President of Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, President of SKAL International Mysuru C.A. Jayakumar, President of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) K.B. Lingaraju and President of Mysuru Guides Association S.J. Ashok were present on the occasion.

