‘Consumers must remain vigilant against fraud’

March 16, 2025

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum President at World Consumer Rights Day

Mysuru: The Mysore Grahakara Parishad (MGP) organised World Consumer Rights Day celebrations at Basudev Somani College, where District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President Naveen Kumari urged consumers to remain vigilant against fraud.

She emphasised that fraudsters often exploit greed, making it essential for consumers to exercise caution while making purchases.

“A consumer must ensure the quality of the goods and services they purchase. If discrepancies arise, they should seek legal assistance to attain justice,” she stated. She further highlighted that consumer awareness about their rights helps in preventing issues related to product quality, adulteration and service deficiencies.

Assistant Director of Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies, Pratik G. Hegde, and MGP Convener, Dayananda Sagar, addressed the students, stressing the importance of consumer empowerment.

They encouraged students to assert their fundamental right as “the supreme king in the marketplace” and to demand proper treatment as “masters, not servants” in Government offices.

Naveen Kumari also engaged in an interactive session with students, explaining how consumer disputes can be resolved swiftly without adjournments and without legal representation.

B.G. Dinesh, Member-Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), urged students to develop a scientific mindset, while Maruti H. Vaddar, Member of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and Kumuda Sharath, Joint Director of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, were also present. Other dignitaries included Dr. M. Puttaswamy, President of Basudev Somani College, and Dr. M. Mahadevaswamy, the Principal.

The event highlighted the urgent need to strengthen the Consumer Movement in Mysuru through regular awareness programmes conducted by NGOs and the District Administration at educational institutions, Trade Associations and public sector organisations.

As part of the celebrations, MGP also held a World Consumer Day programme at the NSS camp in Hunaganahalli, organised by Siddarthanagar First Grade College on Mar. 4. The interaction revealed that while students had some knowledge of the Consumer Protection Act, they were unfamiliar with the core philosophy of the Consumer Movement — that consumers should be treated as kings.