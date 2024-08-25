‘Tourist Mitras’ to guide Dasara visitors in Mysuru

August 25, 2024

14 Tourist Mitras deployed in city including Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill

Mysore/Mysuru: As Dasara approaches, tourists visiting Mysuru have an added reason to enjoy their trip — ‘Tourist Mitras.’ These friendly guides will greet visitors with a smile and offer assistance in case of any issues. Equipped with in-depth knowledge of local attractions, the ‘Tourist Mitras’ are ready to help tourists navigate their journey and resolve any problems that may arise.

The ‘Tourist Mitras’ initiative has been launched by Karnataka’s Department of Tourism and the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), in collaboration with the Home Department.

This specialised, tourist-friendly Police force is stationed at various popular destinations across the State, including Mysuru. They are drawn from the Home Guards Force, specifically trained by the KSTDC and the Home Department for this role. They work closely with local Police to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

In Mysuru, 14 ‘Tourist Mitras’ have been deployed: Three at the iconic Mysore Palace, five at Chamundi Hill, four at the Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud and two more at Chunchanakatte Waterfalls in K.R. Nagar. Easily identifiable by their bright blue jackets and caps featuring the ‘Tourist Mitra’ and Karnataka logos, these personnel are always ready to assist.

Similarly, in Kodagu district, nine ‘Tourist Mitras’ have been deployed to enhance the safety and experience of visitors. Two have been stationed at Abbey Falls, three at Mallalli Falls and one each at Raja’s Seat in Madikeri, Dubare Elephant Camp, and Harangi Elephant Camp, with an additional Mitra assigned based on tourist density at various sites.

Tourism officers have emphasised that these ‘Tourist Mitras’ are tasked with ensuring the safety of all tourists, with a particular focus on women and children. Their duties include the prevention of illegal activities, upholding human rights, maintaining cleanliness, and enforcing law and order.

Trained in the history, geography, and significance of the sites they oversee, these Mitras serve as the first line of Police presence. They are empowered to detain offenders and hand them over to the Police for further action.

The deployment of ‘Tourist Mitras’ is a response to the growing number of incidents involving tourists, such as attacks, accidents, fatalities, and legal issues related to unauthorised access to restricted areas. Additionally, they play a crucial role in preventing clashes between local tour operators and tourists.

The initiative to enlist home guards as ‘Tourist Mitras’ began in 2015, starting with 175 personnel across the State. Today, there are over 1,000 ‘Tourist Mitras’ operating in Karnataka. They receive a daily remuneration of Rs. 600 and are on duty from 10 am to 5 pm

Although they act in a policing capacity, they do not possess full Police powers. Their primary role is crowd control and area management, according to officials.