SWR team conducts safety inspection of Mysuru-Bengaluru double track

December 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: All Railways’ assets have a codified periodic schedule of inspections and safety checks to be done by different level of Railway Officials, starting from supervisors to the highest level of officers.

With a view to ensuring implementation of prescribed rules and guidelines for safe operations of trains and to identify generic short comings, a Multi-disciplinary team of Railway Officers led by Alok Tiwari, Principal Chief Safety Officer from South Western Railway Headquarters, conducted Safety Audit inspection on Mysuru-Yeliyur section of Mysuru Division on Dec. 2 and 3. The team comprised Senior Officers of Electrical, Mechanical, Operations, Safety and Signal & Telecommunication Departments.

The team on Thursday inspected major and minor Bridges at Srirangapatna and at enroute on the section besides, Points and Crossings at Naganahalli and Pandavapura stations, Level Crossing gates and Traction sub-stations was also inspected on the main line of Mysuru – Bengaluru double line.

The Officials also interacted with the staff working in Level Crossing gates to understand their knowledge of the rules and the action they take when train parting is noticed apart from protecting the level crossing gates. The team observed the schedule of Inspection and other important registers to be maintained by the station Managers.

At Mysuru, an intensive check was done on Friday in the Pit lines, Electrical interlocking, Yard, Coaching Depot, Crew Lobby and Running Room at Mysuru Station to ensure all safety parameters and preparedness are in line.

Later in the day, a Safety seminar was also conducted in the Conference Hall of Divisional Railway Manager Office, Irwin Road, chaired by Tiwari.

Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, Rahul Agarwal, R.K. Sharma, Chief Electrical General Engineer, H.M. Dinesh, Chief Traffic Planning Manager, R.V.N. Sharma Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Mahesh Kumar, Chief General Engineer South Western Railway, were present in the seminar.

Budati Srinivasulu and A. Devasahayam, Additional Divisional Railway Managers, Mysuru, along with other Senior Officers from the Division were part of the Safety team and were also present during the Seminar.

The Zonal Railway will be submitting the Safety Audit Report on the observations made during the Audit to the Railway Board, according to

Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Sr PRO.