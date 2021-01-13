SWR Women Organisation conducts safety awareness programme

January 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway Women Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO), in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), had organised a safety awareness programme at Lalita High School. It was inaugurated by Pooja Agarwal, President, SWRWWO.

As part of the Customer Day Celebration, IOCL conducted quiz competition for school children, fireless cooking competition, free health check-up for their customers, LPG safety clinic, battery check-up, oil check and Pollution Under Control (PUC) check for vehicles.

As part of the programme, an exhibition of domestic safety equipment and a safety seminar on the usage of gas at kitchen and a demonstration was conducted.

Pooja Agarwal distributed prizes to winners of various competitions. SWRWWO Secretary Usha Rani and School in-charge Shushma, all other office-bearers and members of SWRWWO, students and teachers, Railway employees along with their families participated in the programme.