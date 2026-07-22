T. Narasipur kidnap and sexual assault case: Victim suspected to be a drug peddler

July 22, 2026

Video of victim in conversation with accused persons goes viral on social media

Mysuru: The West Bengal woman, who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three persons, is suspected to be a drug peddler and a video of the woman speaking with the accused persons where she has stated that she sells drugs has gone viral on social media.

In the video of the woman speaking with the three persons, whom she has accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting her, she is heard telling them that she sells drugs besides telling that she gets drugs from Mumbai.

She is also heard telling the three accused persons that she has two drug packets with her at present and when the accused ask her about the money she is having with her, she tells them that she has Rs. 1 lakh. When the accused ask her to give them the money, she tells them that she will not give the money to them but will hand it over to the Police.

The woman also tells them that she has contacts with a few local people and when the accused persons ask her if they can call the Police and inform them about her, the woman tells them to call the Cops.

This conversation in the viral video gives rise to suspicion that women who have migrated to Mysuru city may be involved is the supply and sale of narcotic substances in the city.

Flesh trade also suspected

It is also suspected that the woman may have been involved in flesh trade and the accused may have demanded money from her in response to the woman’s blackmail tactics and the accused may have been caught in the sexual assault case.

All the three accused persons, who have been arrested, do not have any serious allegations or any cases registered against them in the past. According to the information provided by the relatives of the three accused, the three accused have been caught in flesh trade racket and now they are facing sexual assault cases.

According to sources, the three accused, after soliciting the woman for some money and with her consent, had taken her during which the woman tried to make a video of them.

Irked over this, the accused had snatched her mobile phone and deleted the video. It is only after this, the woman has accused the three accused of kidnapping and assaulting her sexually, sources added.

Investigation is on…

The viral video has come to our notice and her conversation has been taken seriously. Also, the woman and the three accused have been subjected to medical examination and it is confirmed that they had not consumed drugs. The mobile phone of the victim has been obtained and investigation is going on to ascertain if the woman was involved in drugs racket.

—Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Mysuru