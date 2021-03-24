Tahsildar carries Vairamudi; walks barefoot under hot sun
News

Tahsildar carries Vairamudi; walks barefoot under hot sun

March 24, 2021

Srirangapatna: Srirangapatna Tahsildar M.V. Roopa carried the diamond-studded ‘Vairamudi’ of Lord Cheluvanarayana in Melukote and walked barefoot up to 1-km in hot sun this morning. Hundreds of devotees accompanied her, chanting slogans. 

Vairamudi Utsav where the idol of Lord Cheluvanarayana will be adorned with ‘Vairamudi’ at Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple at Melukote today as part of ‘Kiritadharana Mahotsava’. The Vairamudi is kept safe in Mandya Treasury and is brought to the temple for the festival. 

The vehicle started from Mandya this morning carrying ‘Vairamudi’, ‘Rajamudi’, ‘Gandabherunda’, and other ornaments and usually, the vehicle stops at Kirangooru-Darasakuppe in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura for the devotees to pray. As the vehicle reached Kirangooru, Tahsildar Roopa carried Vairamudi on her head. Impressed with the act, local villagers garlanded the officer and she walked barefoot up to one kilometre under the hot sun and burning asphalt on the road. Her act came in for huge appreciation as this is for the first time the Vairamudi was carried to such a distance by a Government officer. 

Usually, officers carry it on their heads symbolically and offer prayers. At Pandavapura too, Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju, Pandavapura AC Shivanandamurthy performed pujas to Vairamudi and symbolically carried it on their heads. 

Grand procession of Vairamudi-adorned Lord Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy (‘Vairamudi Kireetadharana Padiyatta’) will commence this evening.

Fondly called Chellapillai (beloved son), lord Cheluvanarayana Swamy with his consorts Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi Kalyananayaki will give Darshan to the anxiously wailing devotees. 

Devotees from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu come to Melukote to witness the religious event of adorning the ‘Vairamudi’ to the presiding deity. The idol of Cheluvanarayana Swamy with the ‘Vairamudi’ will be taken out in the procession through the main streets of Melukote amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests.

READ ALSO  Two infants die after being administered with Pentavalent vaccine in Mandya

The ornaments were donated to Lord Cheluvanarayana Swamy by the Wadiyars of Mysore. The valuables will be returned to the District Treasury after the festival.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching