Takes charge as Mandya DC

October 28, 2022

Mandya: Dr. H.N. Gopalakrishna, a 2012 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mandya from outgoing DC S. Aswathi at the DC office here yesterday.

Dr. Gopalakrishna who was serving as the Commissioner of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports at Bengaluru, was posted as Mandya DC late last week, during which 20 other IAS officers too were transferred by the Government. Outgoing DC S. Aswathi has been posted as Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences at Bengaluru. She was given a warm send-off on the occasion.

Speaking to presspersons after assuming charge, Dr. Gopalakrishna said that he would work honestly for addressing farmer and other issues which are bothering the district. He further said that his other priorities include timely delivery of Government benefits and facilities and fast-tracking Government schemes and programmes.

Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner B.C. Shivanandamurthy, Tahsildar Roopa, District Information Officer S.H. Nirmala and other officials were present.