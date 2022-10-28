Prelude to 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations: Thousands sing at Koti Kanta Gayana

October 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As a prelude for the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations on Nov.1, more than one crore Kannadigas across Karnataka and in various States of India, and in various countries participated in the Koti Kanta Gaayana organised by the Karnataka Government and sang six classic Kannada songs, including the State Anthem today.

The programme organised by the Mysuru District Administration in the backdrop of Mysore Palace was inaugurated by District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

Thousands of students from various Schools and Colleges across the district cheerfully sang Kannada songs which spread the messages about the importance and greatness of Kannada and Karnataka.

After a gap of two months of Har Ghar Tiranga programme which was held at Mysore Palace, students enthusiastically took part in today’s mega event.

Kannada songs like Kuvempu’s Nada Geethe Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate and Baarisu Kannada Dindimava, Dr. Channaveera Kanavi’s Vishwa Vinuthana Vidya Chetana Sarva Hrudaya Sanskari, Dr. D.S. Karki’s Hachchevu Kannadada Deepa, Dr. Hamsalekha’s Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku and Huilgol Narayana Rao’s Udayavagali Cheluva Kannada Nadu, were sung on the occasion.

The lyrical script of all the songs was provided to students and dignitaries present on the occasion while a few students failed to memorise the tune. However, all the students successfully sang the Nada Geethe and danced while singing Dr. Rajkumar’s song Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, Mayore Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subrahmanya, University of Mysore Vice- Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, teachers, parents, Heads and Members of Boards and Corporations were present at the event.