Taluk Panchayat system to be scrapped: Minister

February 7, 2021

Bengaluru: RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said that the Government is ready to scrap the Taluk Panchayat (TP) system as it is proving to be a burden on the State exchequer.

Replying to a question by Venkatrao Nadagouda of the JD(S) during question hour in the State Assembly on Thursday, Eshwarappa said that TPs have been unable to take up development works as is being done by Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) and Gram Panchayats (GPs).

As such, the Government is seriously considering doing away with the TP system and the State will write to the Centre seeking scrapping of the system.

Pointing out that the scrapping of the TP system means that the State will have a two-tier Panchayat Raj system, Eshwarappa said that it is interesting to note at this point that many TP polls aspirants had contested the GP polls held in December last. He further said that Legislators must come forward for expressing their opinion in detail on scrapping the TP system, so that the Government can make the next move at the earliest.

Stating that three-tier Panchayat Raj system is in place in most States, Eshwarappa said that only those States that have a population of less than 20 lakh have been exempted from TP system. The Government will send a proposal to the Centre seeking abolition of the TP system after the Cabinet takes a conclusive decision in this regard, he added.