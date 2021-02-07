UoM VC launches library website

February 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM), inaugurated a website developed by the Varsity Library yesterday.

He said it was factual that any Varsity website often serves the role of a library workstation, both for the users and for the librarian. Mysore University Library (MUL) was simple, user-friendly, easy to use, update and is trustworthy. The webpage provides details of well-trained experienced professional staff structure to avail various needed information sources from different sections.

The webpage accommodates the resources provided by UGC-lnflibnet through e-ShodhSindhu consortia like web of Science, Maths-net, J-Gate plus, the information sources purchased by Mysore University Library like e-books, e-joumals, e-databases and also open access resources like DOAJ, DOAB, American Library, ND LTD.

One of the significant resources for research and development and academic integrity is MUL webpage provides formally organised and managed scholarly collections of digital contents generated by the faculty, researchers and students of UoM through [email protected] (Institutional Repository). This help to mange and to capture intellectual assets, sharing content of different research output as part of the academic integrity and research.

One of the exclusive online OPAC service rendered by the MUL has been WEBOPAC cloud hosting. The WEBOPAC provides bibliographical details of library information sources holdings of MUL, constitutional libraries, PG Centre Libraries, Department Libraries, Collage of Fine Arts, Maharaja’s Collage Library.

MUL was the first library in Karnataka with well-equipped assistive technology to render service to visually challenged. The MUL webpage provides bibliographical details of the Braille books and audio lessons to serve visually challenged.

Saraswathi, librarian, Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, Prof.Venkateshkumar, Dean, Prof. Balasubramaniyam, retired Professor, Prof. Ramaseshu of MUL and others were present.