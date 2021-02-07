Rangayana to stage ‘Parva’ on March 12, 13 and 14

February 7, 2021

One-day symposium ‘Parva – Virat Darshana’ at Kalamandira on Feb. 21

Mysore/Mysuru: The theatre adaptation of Parva, one of the masterpieces of modern Indian literature authored by India’s foremost writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, is all set to be presented on Mar. 12, 13 and Mar. 14 at Rangayana.

As part of this notable event, S.L. Bhyrappa Sahitya Pratishtana, Mysuru, is organising a one-day symposium titled ‘Parva – Virat Darshana’ at Kalamandira here on Feb. 21 from 10 am.

Addressing a press meet at Sriranga auditorium in Rangayana premises, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said: “Theatrical adaptation of noted writer Dr. Bhyrappa’s famous novel Parva will be staged on Mar. 12, 13 and 14 at Rangayana. This would be a seven-and-a-half-hour play. Further details will be revealed ten days before the show. Meanwhile, as part of this notable event, we have organised a one-day symposium at Kalamandira on Feb. 21.”

Dr. Bhyrappa will be inaugurating the symposium at 10 am. Noted scholar ‘Shatavadhani’ Dr. R. Ganesh will deliver a talk on novel Parva from 10.30 am to 1.15 pm. Addanda Cariappa will speak about technical details of theatrical adaptation of the play from 2 pm to 2.30 pm. Noted actor and director Prakash Belawadi will deliver a talk from 2.30 pm to 3 pm; Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa will address the gathering from 3.15 pm to 4 pm.

“We had requested the Government to provide a grant of Rs. 50 lakh. The concerned officials have now agreed to provide financial assistance for staging of this play. All in all, this is a dream come true moment for us,” Cariappa said.

Later, Prakash Belawadi, who addressed the press persons, said, “Adapting this tome for the stage is really a challenge for us. I am also participating in the symposium where I will give further details of the challenges we faced during the making of play.”

Pratishtana Hon. Secretary G.L. Shekar said, “In December 2019, Pratishtana had organised a one-day national symposium on Parva in Benguluru. Due to the public demand, we had planned to organise a similar symposium in Mysuru in the month of March last year, but due to the pandemic this could not be done. Now, the one-day symposium ‘Parva – Virat Darshana’ will be held on Feb. 21.”

‘Rangapatya’ release

The ‘Rangapatya’ (theatrical script) of Parva, readied by Prakash Belawadi, will be released during the symposium.

The Russian and Chinese translation of Parva was supposed to be released at the symposium. However, due to unavailablity of the translated works, only Kannada and English language 250-page theatrical text of Prakash Belawadi will be released.