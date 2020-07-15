Novelist Dr. Bhyrappa consents for stage adaptation of ‘Parva’

July 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa has stated that Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa has given his consent to adapt the author’s popular novel ‘Parva’ as a play.

“Actor Prakash Belawadi, who will be directing the play and myself met Dr. Bhyrappa at his Kuvempunagar residence on Monday and discussed with him at length. We sought his advice about adapting his popular novel ‘Parva’ for the stage. We also discussed a lot of things including technical details regarding adapting this novel for the stage, which is based on our ancient legend Mahabharata. Dr. Bhyrappa has given his consent to this project and agreed to give his valuable inputs and advice regarding what all we can do so that theatre lovers would understand and admire the play as they have done for the novel,” he said.

“We also discussed about staged versions of Kuvempu’s ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ and ‘Malegalalli Madumagalu’ as both of these plays have received tremendous response from audience,” he added.

“We are planning to involve at least 30 stage artistes for this theatrical version including 17 theatre artistes from Rangayana. In all likelihood, this will be a six-hour play, which would include two 5-10 minute intervals. We have already worked on the theatrical script. Theatre set will be designed by senior art director H.K. Dwarakanath of Rangayana. There will be two shows per week. We are planning to present this play on stage by October of this year, provided this pandemic comes under control and if everything works right for us by that time,” he said.