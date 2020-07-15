Protest by contract nurses enters seventh day
News

Protest by contract nurses enters seventh day

July 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The indefinite protest launched by contract staff nurses entered the seventh day today. All these contract staff nurses are serving at K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals and are seeking fulfilment of their various demands. They are protesting by wearing black arm bands and continuing their work.

Today morning, over 150 staff nurses wearing black arm bands gathered in front of K.R. Hospital and raised slogans. They alleged that they are working for just a meagre amount of Rs. 10,000 per month and said they have launched the indefinite protest by wearing black bands to draw the attention of the Government to their plight. Contract staff nurses serving in these two State-run Hospitals are on protest in since July 9. Shivanna, Shobha Nayak, Maheshwari, Nandini, Kavitha, Kumaraswamy and others were present.

ASHA workers hold postcard campaign over inadequate salaries

ASHA workers staged postcard campaign protest this morning, pressing the Government to meet their various demands. Over 100 to 120 ASHA workers who had gathered near Central Post Office located on Ashoka Road, symbolically sent postcards to the CM demanding better facilities and hike in salaries.

“We want the Government to provide us PPEs and a hike in honorarium to Rs 12,000 per month,” stated a protesting ASHA worker. ASHA Workers Association office-bearers Sandhya, Seema, Nirmala, Bhavya, Suneeta others were present.

