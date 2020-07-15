ZP CEO unveils 28th Year Activities Report of RUDSETI Mysuru

July 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) was started in the year 1982 at a small village near Srikshetra Dharmasthala under the visionary leadership of Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala. As on date, there are 27 RUDSETIs across the nation working for eradication of poverty and unemployment.

RUDSET Institute is jointly sponsored by Prashanth Kumar MishraSri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational (SDME) Trust, Syndicate Bank and Canara Bank. RUDSETI provides skill training programmes to the unemployed youths in the age group of 18-45 years.

Training will range from 10 to 45 days, free of cost including boarding and lodging facilities. The philosophy of RUDSETI is to channelise youth power in wealth creation by taking-up a self-employment venture. All these programmes are recognised by Ministry of Rural Development.

RUDSET Institute, Mysuru, started in 1992 in a small house at the foot of Chamundi Hill, has a command area of three districts — Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar. It has a good network of various Government Departments, Non-Government Organisations, activists, individuals from all walks of life and general public at large.

Self-employment training

This year RUDSETI, Mysuru, has conducted 28 self-employment training programmes as against the budgeted 29 covering 720 candidates. Of the 720 candidates, 43 are trained under Agri EDPs, 37 under Product EDPs, 316 under Process EDP, 324 under General EDPs and of them 90 are under wage employment.

Post-training follow-up is the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of RUDSETI. During this year it had a good number of candidates settled under various ventures. About 504 candidates settled this year raising the Institute’s overall settlement rate to 70 percent.

Of the 28 self-employment training programmes conducted, 3 were sponsored by Bank Note Paper Mill India Pvt Ltd., Mysuru and 4 by KSWDC, Mysuru.

Rural Development being its main motto, this year RUDSETI, Mysuru, could cover 531 candidates from rural areas, 57 from semi-urban sector and 132 from urban sector. In 28 different self-employment training programmes, it has provided training to 180 candidates covering 118 under KSWDC and 62 under PMEGP. Of the total participants, around 73.75% candidates were from rural area, 7.92% from semi-urban and 18.33% from urban area making it real rural development this year.

Of the total trained 720 candidates category-wise break-up of candidates are as follows: SC 199 forming 27.65%, ST with 100 forming 13.88%, OBC with 326 forming 45.28% Minorities with 31 forming 4.31%. 64 candidates belonged to the other category forming about 8.88%. Of the total 720 candidates, 509 belonged to BPL category forming 70.69% of the total trained candidates.

Entrepreneurship Awareness

RUDSETI, Mysuru, conducted 73 Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme covering 4,749 beneficiaries;12 Sensitisation Programmes covering 400 officials and 4 Entrepreneurship Orientation covering 95 beneficiaries.

Looking into the gender-wise training participation, of the total number of 720 trained candidates 291 are women candidates forming 40.42% and 429 are men with 59.60%.

Three of its trained entrepreneurs also participated in the six- day RUDSETI Bazaar conducted at Srikshetra Dharmasthala in November 2019 and could get business orders worth around Rs. 5 lakh.

RUDSETI, Mysuru, conducted five innovative/new training programmes under wage employment and self-employment. Two General EDPs for the benefit of Jail Inmates of Sub Jail, K.R. Nagar covering 64 persons and one General EDP for the 27 jail inmates of Central Jail, Mysuru. All the three programmes were conducted on off-campus basis in the Jail premises.

VIP visits

During this financial year many veterans and VIPs visited the Institute. Among them were three delegations of 75 dignitaries from Afro-Asian and Middle East nations like Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zaire, Namibia, South Africa, Mozambique, Mauritius, Tazakistan, Yangon, Mangolia, Philippines, Vietnam, Yangon, Cambodia, Syria, and Afghanistan. These teams were led by Ni-MSME and NIRD, Hyderabad.

Among other dignitaries who visited the Institute’s command area are K.G. Vishwanath, Managing Director, Bank Note Paper Mill India Pvt., Ltd., Mysuru,. S. Sundaraj, Dy. General Manager, Bank Note Paper Mill India Pvt., Ltd., Mysuru, T. Manivannan, General Manager, PSCD, Syndicate Bank, C.O., Bengaluru, R.B. Dattatri, Dy. General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru, Dr. R. Aruna Jayamani, Asst. Professor, NIRDPR, Hyderabad.

A team of Faculties from National Council for Educational Research & Training (NCERT) visited the Institute and had interaction with the on-going batches. Two research scholars Dr. B. Sambi Reddy and Dr. C. Pichaiah, Professors, Gandhi Gram University, Madurai, visited the Institute to evaluate the working of the Institute and had interaction with the on-going batches to get first-hand information about RUDSETI and its functioning.

RUDSETI, Mysuru, had put up stalls at Mandya, Srirangapatna, Malavalli, Gundlupet, Suttur and Mysuru during Udyoga Melas and mobilised a number of applications for different skill training programmes. RUDSETI, Mysuru, had also erected a stall in the Customer Outreach Programme conducted by Lead Bank and reached out to general public about RUDSETI and its activities.

K.S. Lakshmana, Director (In-Charge), RUDSETI, Mysuru, has in a press release recalled the services of N.G. Lakshman Rao, former Director, who brought many laurels to the Institute.