Tamil Nadu bikers stray into Bandipur forest

July 19, 2026

Police on look out for trespassers

Mysuru: An incident of a Tamil Nadu-based bikers trespassing into safari route at Bandipur National Park has been reported yesterday.

The biker along with a pillion rider was seen travelling on his motorcycle on safari route located 3 kms from Bandipur old campus at about 4.50 pm. With tigers and other wild animals being sighted at tiger reserve, the bikers have neglected the safety norms by straying into the forest.

On witnessing the bikers entering restricted forest area, few of the Mysuru-based tourists warned them not to enter the forest. However, not yielding to warning they continued their jolly ride about 2 kms into the forest and returned on the same route. The video of which was captured by some tourists.

Meanwhile, by the time the forest guards could arrive, the duo had fled the spot through Kekkanahalla check post and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. The Forest officials, who have noted down the motorcycle registration number, have passed it on to the Mudumalai forest officials and Tamil Nadu Police.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director L. Nandish has also instructed the officials to identify the miscreants and initiate necessary action.