Technical team from Bengaluru visits Maharani’s Science College

October 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Ten days after the roof of the Chemistry Lab of Maharani’s Science College on JLB Road came crashing down, a team of Engineers from the Technical Wing of the Directorate of Collegiate Education at Bengaluru, visited the over century old college this morning and gathered information regarding the collapsed structure.

The team which comprised Assistant Executive Engineer Madhusudhan and others inspected the Chemistry Lab building and ascertained the reasons for the collapse of the roof of the building on Oct. 21, with is considered as a heritage structure.

The team after making a thorough inspection of the building and receiving vital inputs, will prepare a report on the condition of the building and prepare a report on the stability of the structure and the method of clearance of debris from the caved in roof, along with technical specifications and measures to be taken.

College Principal Dr. D. Ravi took the Engineers around the entire college premises and provided the sought information.