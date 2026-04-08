Temples teach astronomy, architecture, time-keeping

April 8, 2026

Former Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Dr. Shylaja describes temples as cosmic classrooms

Mysore/Mysuru: Temples are often seen as centres of religion, culture and prayer. However, according to Dr. B.S. Shylaja, former Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru, temples are far more than just spiritual spaces. Rather, they are repositories of knowledge that reflect advances in astronomy, architecture and the science of time.

She was delivering a special lecture on ‘Astronomy in Temples — Architecture, Art and Time-keeping’ at the Wadiyar Centre for Architecture (WCFA), Mysuru, last evening. The lecture was organised by WCFA in collaboration with Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS-Mysuru) of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).

Centres of knowledge

Dr. Shylaja explained that although temples today are largely associated with religious rituals, historically they also served as centres of knowledge. One of their important functions, she noted, was time-keeping, based on careful observation of the movements of the Sun and the Moon.

She said, temple architecture reflects multiple layers of scientific and cultural understanding, ranging from basic measurement standards for length, weight and volume to complex sculptural norms followed by artisans. These embedded principles, she added, continue to serve as references for various social and cultural practices even today.

Temple architecture and time-keeping

Highlighting examples from across the country, Dr. Shylaja said, measurement scales and reference markers can still be seen in temples at Belur and T. Narasipur. Similarly, temples such as the Chandragiri Temple at Shravanabelagola and the Sun Temple in the Himalayas illustrate how temple architecture was used to explain astronomical principles and time-keeping.

“Temples served as cosmic classrooms of Astronomy. Our ancestors, without modern instruments, documented the Panchanga (Almanac), the 27 constellations, 12 zodiac signs and nine planets. They wrote according to the context of their times. Yet today we celebrate those days without fully understanding their astronomical basis. We must rediscover these days by observing celestial phenomena,” she said.

Dakshinayana and Uttarayana

Dr. Shylaja also described how temples across Karnataka and other parts of India mark important astronomical events such as the solstices (Dakshinayana and Uttarayana) and equinoxes. She referred to inscriptions found in temples around Bengaluru that mention astronomical events, along with sculptures depicting celestial phenomena.

She cited examples such as a temple in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, which contains references to zodiac signs and constellations, and a temple in Assam that shows evidence of the use of zero even before Aryabhata.

“Temples integrated diverse forms of knowledge, including measurement systems, music, entertainment and even elements resembling remote sensing within their architecture,” she noted.

“What our ancestors observed, they carved into stone as temples, inscriptions and artworks, leaving them for future generations. Today, we often bow blindly before temples. Instead, we must open our eyes to the immense contributions of our forebears. By preserving these treasures, we enrich the knowledge wealth of future generations,” Dr. Shylaja said.