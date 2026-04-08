Congress shattered trust of people by partitioning the country: MP

April 8, 2026

Yaduveer Wadiyar releases ‘BJP Karnatakada Maharatharu’ book by BJP leader S.R. Gopal Rao

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that the Congress party shattered the hopes and trust of the people by partitioning the country in 1947.

He was speaking after releasing ‘BJP Karnatakada Maharatharu’ book written by senior BJP leader S.R. Gopal Rao at a programme organised at the City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday.

Pointing out that the BJP is ruling many States in the country, Yaduveer opined that the party workers must first understand the efforts behind it. Stressing on the need for party workers to study the reasons behind BJP’s road to power in States, he said the establishment of the erstwhile Jan Sangh is itself exciting to know.

Pointing out that he had to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls soon after joining the BJP, Yaduveer said now he has a clear understanding of the party’s history and ideologies.

“Senior BJP leader Gopal Rao has come out with a book on leaders right from Sheshadri till the incumbent State President who have contributed for the growth of the party in the State over the years. The party workers must have an understanding of the past history of the party and tread forward in building the party at all levels. The book gives many important tips for building the party right from the grassroot level. I still think that I am only a student in the BJP”, he said and called upon the party workers to strive more for building the party in the State.

Senior BJP leader and former MLC Thontadarya in his address, said it is generally believed that ideology forms part of administration. The rule of the BJP at the Centre and in States is a reminiscence of this belief, he noted.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP District President K.N. Subbanna, State BJP Minorities Morcha President Anil Thomas, party leaders M.G. Mahesh, S. Shantaram, Suresh Papanna, the book’s author S.R. Gopal Rao and others were present.