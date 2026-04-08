Railway Underpass works to start in 15 days

April 8, 2026

Project planned near Kukkarahalli Lake and Crawford Hall junction; MP Yaduveer Wadiyar inspects spot

Mysore/Mysuru: In what would facilitate a seamless traffic movement, the works on the construction of Railway Underpass near Kukkarahalli Lake and Crawford Hall, the administrative office of Mysore University, is set to begin in 15 days.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who inspected the spot, along with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials yesterday, took note of the blueprint related to the much-anticipated works.

To be completed soon

Speaking to media persons, Wadiyar said, it is a Rs. 63 crore project and the instructions have been given to the officials, to launch the works in next 15 days. The works will be completed at the earliest in the interest of vehicular traffic. Since several years, there was a demand for underpass at this particular spot. The works have been planned, without compromising on the heritage and environmental significance, by taking all precautionary measures. The trees at the work site will be translocated elsewhere, so also the tonga stand that is set for a shift, he added.

Flyover works

Wadiyar informed that, the work on construction of flyover at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital junction) on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, has been expedited. Giving prime importance to the environment, about 40 trees alongside the work site will be translocated. Any civil works in the future will be planned, without affecting the environment he resolved.

Chamundi Authority

He (Wadiyar) vented his ire against Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority, for acting on their whims, caring a hoot for the demands of local residents too. The matter related to the constitution of Authority is being heard in Court, but there have been several complaints about the Authority officials not responding duly to Local Body too.

Traffic signal lights

Wadiyar also joined the chorus against traffic signal lights being installed on a spree at several circles and junctions, sans any scientific reasons.