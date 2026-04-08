40-year lease of Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion: Nothing official, only unofficial discussions

April 8, 2026

Seven UoM Syndicate members refute charges of fellow member T.R. Chandrashekar

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has not entered into any agreement to lease Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion at its Manasagangothri campus and there have been no official discussions held in this regard, clarified the Syndicate members of the University.

In a press release, the seven Syndicate members — Mahadeshu, Dr. H.S. Nataraju, K. Gokul Govardhan, Prof. Shabbir Mohammed Mustafa, C. Nagaraju, M. Shankara and Dr. J. Shilpa — have refuted fellow Syndicate member T.R. Chandrashekar’s allegations of UoM entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to lease the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion to a private institution, without charging a pie.

“The issues related to Varsity are discussed in the meeting through agendas. However, in the Syndicate meeting held on Mar. 13, 2026 no such subject related to Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion was tabled. However, during an unofficial discussion, UoM Vice-Chancellor spoke about a private institution which had approached the University for entering into an agreement with regard to the maintenance of Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion. He had assured the matter would be tabled before the Syndicate after seeking a legal opinion and discussing the pros and cons,” they added.

Further, the Syndicate members unanimously opined that the matter can be discussed only if it safeguards the interest of University and not otherwise. The meeting was adjourned only after the VC and the Registrar were convinced about our opinions, said the members.

Later an unofficial discussion on the progress of the agreement was held during the meeting held on Mar. 27, 2026, during which the Vice-Chancellor informed a draft agreement was being prepared. At this time, the University Registrar mentioned that the Universities Act and Government Rules have to be strictly adhered to, while entering into any agreement considering the farsighted interest of the UoM.

Further, upon seven Syndicate members giving their consent to the suggestions, the meeting was adjourned with the Vice-Chancellor calling for further discussions in the next Syndicate meeting.

The Syndicate members also stated that they were surprised to read the news report about University’s agreement with a private institution.

“It is condemnable to see a Syndicate member, who was absent during the meetings, trying to mislead the society through false allegations,” they said.

“As Members of the University Syndicate, we have held a number of discussions to safeguard the interests of the University and its properties of which the proceedings are published on the University website,” said the Syndicate members.

They have also urged to stop misleading the students, teaching and non-teaching staff and the general public through false allegations related to Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion.

‘Release the meeting videos in public domain’

Reacting to the clarifications issued by seven UoM Syndicate members, T.R. Chandrashekar has stated that the reaction of the fellow Syndicate members only shows the University’s attitude towards administration.

“Had I remained silent over the issue, the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion would have been handed over to the private institution by now. The University would have lost a precious gift which we got through the efforts of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, if the matter regarding the agreement with a private institution to lease Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion for a period of 40 years was not made public,” he added.

Stating that he had discharged his duties as a Syndicate member with utmost promptness, Chandrashekar demanded the University to release the video recordings of the meetings held on Mar. 13 and 27, for the truth to become public.

Chandrashekar stated that he was ready to discuss in public along with the corroborative documents regarding the corruption amounting to crores of rupees and irregularities.