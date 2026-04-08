Deputy Commissioner asks officials to reduce sharp curves
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Deputy Commissioner asks officials to reduce sharp curves

April 8, 2026

Road Safety Committee meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has directed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent road accidents, which have been claiming several lives and leaving many others disabled.

Chairing a meeting of the Road Safety Committee at his office recently, the DC instructed officials to identify accident-prone black spots and prepare plans to reduce road mishaps. If any road humps are found to be unscientific, they should be removed, he said.

Locations where accidents occur frequently must be identified and estimates for repairs must be submitted within 15 days. Works for estimates that have already been approved should be completed within 30 days, he added.

Reddy also directed officials to reduce sharp road curves wherever possible and install proper signboards at such points. Scientific speed breakers should be installed where necessary, except on highways.

He emphasised that all road safety works must be undertaken only after obtaining the required approvals and preparing proper estimates, with scientific measures in place to prevent accidents.

Stressing that every life is valuable, the DC said many accidents can be prevented through better road engineering and adherence to safety measures. He also urged motorists to strictly follow traffic rules, advising two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and car drivers to use seat belts.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, Mysuru District Additional SP C. Mallick, City Traffic ACP M. Shivashankar, members of the Road Safety Committee and officials from various departments were present.

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