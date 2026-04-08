Raitha Sangha protests NIMHANS-like Hospital in Mysuru

April 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) accompanied by villagers staged a protest demanding authorities to stop the works on constructing NIMHANS-like Hospital on a land located at Sy. Nos. 60, 68 and 8 of Gudamadanahalli in Varuna hobli, Mysuru taluk, yesterday.

The protesters, who arrived atthe spot when officials were levelling the land using an earth moving machine, raised slogans against the Government and Taluk Administration stating that the irrigated agricultural land was not suitable for construction of a hospital.

Demanding for the shifting of the NIMHANS project to a different location, the protesters mentioned the land identified for hospital is rich in groundwater table and it would be inappropriate to take up civil works on the said land.

They also demanded that the State Government and District Administration must hold talks with the farmers before going ahead with their decision.

KRRS District General Secretary P. Marankaiah, KRRS Women’s wing State General Secretary Nethravathi, Taluk President Anandur Prabhakar, General Secretary Mandakalli Mahesh and others were present.