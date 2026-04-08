Red Zone Alert

April 8, 2026

Building height restricted around Mysore Airport

Mysore/Mysuru: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a public advisory cautioning against unauthorised constructions in the ‘Red Zone’ around Mysore Airport at Mandakalli, stating that strict height restrictions apply to buildings in the area.

In a press release issued last night, Mysore Airport Director P.V. Ushakumari said that, as per Government of India Gazette Notification GSR 751(E), any construction within a 56-km radius of the airport requires prior height clearance.

Those planning to erect buildings or structures must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) through the online NOCAS (No Objection Certificate Application System) portal before commencing work.

Inspection: The advisory follows a recent inspection conducted by Aerodrome Safeguarding Committee, which found several unauthorised constructions in Mandakalli. The area falls within the designated ‘Red Zone’ that covers critical aircraft approach and flight paths.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials clarified that no building or structure can be erected within the 56-km radius of Mysore Airport without prior approval from AAI. Violations of the prescribed height restrictions are liable for demolition under the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions caused by Buildings & Trees, etc.) Rules, 1994.

The Authority also stated that Municipal and Town Planning authorities should not grant approvals for constructions within the ‘Red Zone’ unless the applicant has obtained a valid NOC from AAI.

Areas under Red Zone

The restricted zone includes Mandakalli, Kadakola, Sindhuvalli, Dadadalli, Byathalli, Hosahundi, Marase, Makanahundi, Srinagar, Gejjagalli, Madaragalli, Gurur, Koodanahalli, Bandipalya, Utthanahalli, Hadajana, Kuppaluru, parts of J.P. Nagar and Ramabai Nagar.

AAI has urged local bodies and the public to cooperate in ensuring that all building plans comply with the Obstruction Limitation Surface (OLS) regulations.

Officials said strict adherence to these rules is essential to ensure safe aircraft operations and passenger safety at the Mysore Airport. For details and to apply for height clearance, applicants can visit the NOCAS portal at https://nocas2.aai.aero or contact the Office of the Airport Director, Mysore Airport, AAI.