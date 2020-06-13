Tension at Rammanahalli as villagers protest re-opening of liquor shop

June 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Tension gripped Rammanahalli village in the outskirts of the city this morning as hundreds of enraged villagers attempted to vandalise a liquor shop which suddenly re-opened this morning despite their severe opposition.

One H. Kalleshi of Davanagere had opened a liquor shop at Rammanahalli, located off Bannur road, about 6 months ago after taking a building owned by one Naga of the village, on rent. But due to severe opposition from the villagers, the shop had shut down a few days later. However, following relaxation in lockdown curbs, the Liquor Shop Manager Veeranna, reportedly with support from some localites, re-opened the shop at about 8 am this morning, when hundreds of villagers gathered in front of the shop and forced the closure of the wine store.

The irate villagers also allegedly manhandled Veeranna and vandalised the shop’s name board, hoardings and barricades nearby.

Mysuru South Police rushed to the village and tried to calm down the situation. Excise officials led by Inspector Prema too visited the village and tried to convince the villagers, who are persisting with their demand for cancellation of the Excise Licence and permanent closure of the shop.