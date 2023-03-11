Thamate-beating announcers invite villagers for PM’s rally

March 11, 2023

Srirangapatna: The BJP has launched a publicity blitzkrieg to invite thousands of people for the inauguration of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway tomorrow by PM Modi, his 1.75 km roadshow and his public rally at Gejjalagere Colony Grounds.

The party is targeting a crowd of 40,000 for the roadshow from the Inspection Bungalow (IB) Circle to Nanda Theatre Circle on both sides of the barricaded road and over two lakh people at the venue of the public rally. Working behind the scenes are hundreds of party workers and leaders who have been asked to mobilise the crowds from all the villages starting from Srirangapatna to Mandya, Maddur and Gejjalagere. The party has employed the services of ‘thamate’-beating (public announcers) men to spread the word about the PM’s visit and the inauguration.

Many thamate-beating announcers have been moving around the villages beating drums. This apart, an unofficial communication has been sent to all the Gram Panchayats to get three busloads of people to the roadshow and the public rally. The Panchayat President, office-bearers, Panchayat Development Officers and the Village Accountants have been given the responsibility of mobilising the crowd. They have also been asked to compulsorily attend the rally with three busloads of villagers. Party workers are also using social media to mobilise the crowd by sending messages of development, Modi and BJP.