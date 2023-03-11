‘Chinnara Mela’ at Rangayana
March 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: After a break of three years due to COVID pandemic, the city’s theatre repertory Rangayana will be conducting its popular annual summer fest for children — ‘Chinnara Mela-2023’ — at Rangayana premises in city from Apr. 10 to May 5.

Announcing this at a press meet at Rangayana here this morning, Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that the 22nd Chinnara Mela is titled ‘Kishorollasa.’

Pointing out that the Mela is being held after a gap of three years due to COVID pandemic (there was no Chinnara Mela in 2020, 2021 and 2022), he said that the theme this year is ‘Nammee Tainela’ (Our’s Motherland) and the Mela is open for children aged between 7 and 14 years (as on Mar. 31, 2023).

Highlighting the salient features of the 25-day Mela, Cariappa said, the application forms will be issued from 10 am on Apr. 1 and only 250 applications will be issued. Pointing out that the application fee is Rs. 100, he said that the ‘Kishorollasa Chinnara Mela’ is aimed at making everyone to have love and respect for our Motherland (Nammee Tainela).

“The application forms will be issued at Rangayana on a first come first basis and one per head. There  will be no scope for any recommendation or influence, either to get the application form or admission. The forms will be issued based strictly on eligibility and  after checking the age (7 to 14 years) and other details of the applicant children. The filled-in forms must be submitted along with the required documents at Rangayana office before 5 pm on Apr. 5. The entrance fee for every child is Rs. 3,000 which should be paid in the form of a DD drawn in favour of Deputy Director, Rangayana, Mysuru”, he said.

50th show of play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ on Mar. 19

Referring to his play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ (The real dreams of Tipu), Cariappa said that the play has been a huge success across the State. Maintaining that so far more than 40,000 people have watched the play, he said that his book ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, which the play is based on, has seen 12 editions and more than 20,000 copies have been sold, with over 50,000 people supposed to have read the book.

“The 50th performance of the play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ will be staged at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana on Mar. 19. The play was first enacted on Nov. 20 last year and since then the Rangayana repertory team has enacted the play in three phases covering most parts of the State. Now the 50th performance of the play will take place in Mysuru on Mar. 19,” he said adding that the play was enacted to full gatherings with all tickets sold out well in advance.

