February 17, 2022

Thammanna (72), a resident of Toreshettyhalli in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, passed away on Monday night, following a heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons including CPM party leader Yashwanth, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Toreshettyhalli on Tuesday, according to family sources.