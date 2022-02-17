Workshop for Community Pharmacists held

Mysore District Chemists and Druggists Association (MDCDA) along with Suvarna Karnataka Chemists and Distributors Association (SKCDA) conducted a workshop on ‘How to Improve Recognition, Respect and Revenue for Community Pharmacists’ at Hotel Pai Vista in city recently. Seen are (from left) Pharmacist N. Raghavan of Raghulal & Co., chief guest & speaker Dr. B. G. Nagavi, former Principal, JSS College of Pharmacy, Manjunath, Secretary, SKCDA, Manjunath, Secretary, MDCDA and Subramanya (seen addressing) of Medilinks.
