The Dalai Lama to arrive in Bylakuppe on Jan. 4
News

The Dalai Lama to arrive in Bylakuppe on Jan. 4

December 21, 2024

Kushalnagar: Tibetan Spiritual Guru The Dalai Lama will visit the Tibetan Settlement at Bylakuppe on Jan. 4, 2025, according to Kelkhang Rinpoche, Secretary of the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery.

As per his itinerary, His Holiness will depart from Dharamsala on Jan. 2 and arrive at Bylakuppe on Jan. 4 for an extended stay. During his visit, he is expected to arrive at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery and spend significant time there.

Bylakuppe, located in Mysuru district, is the second-largest Tibetan Settlement in India, after Dharamsala. The Dalai Lama last visited Bylakuppe in Dec. 2017, where he stayed for five days.

Sources indicate that this visit is primarily a restful retreat, with the serene environment of the settlement camp offering the perfect setting. No official engagements have been finalised beyond Jan. 4, but His Holiness will likely remain in Bylakuppe until the Tibetan Losar festival in the last week of February.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching