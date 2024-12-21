The Dalai Lama to arrive in Bylakuppe on Jan. 4

December 21, 2024

Kushalnagar: Tibetan Spiritual Guru The Dalai Lama will visit the Tibetan Settlement at Bylakuppe on Jan. 4, 2025, according to Kelkhang Rinpoche, Secretary of the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery.

As per his itinerary, His Holiness will depart from Dharamsala on Jan. 2 and arrive at Bylakuppe on Jan. 4 for an extended stay. During his visit, he is expected to arrive at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery and spend significant time there.

Bylakuppe, located in Mysuru district, is the second-largest Tibetan Settlement in India, after Dharamsala. The Dalai Lama last visited Bylakuppe in Dec. 2017, where he stayed for five days.

Sources indicate that this visit is primarily a restful retreat, with the serene environment of the settlement camp offering the perfect setting. No official engagements have been finalised beyond Jan. 4, but His Holiness will likely remain in Bylakuppe until the Tibetan Losar festival in the last week of February.