The Mysore Derby on Oct. 26

October 24, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 24- The Mysore Race Club (MRC) Limited will be hosting the 50th edition of its most prestigious and time-honoured event — The Mysore Derby (Grade I) – 2025 — on Sunday (Oct. 26) at 4 pm at the race course in city.

“This Golden Jubilee edition is not merely a race; it is a celebration of legacy, a tribute to the spirit of sport and a reaffirmation of Mysuru’s place in the pantheon of Indian racing,” said G. Venkatesh, Chairman and Senior Steward, in a press release from MRC.

A legacy forged in 1974

The Mysore Derby was inaugurated in 1974, during a transformative era when the Mysore Race Club conducted racing under the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. rules. That year marked the introduction of three Classic Races: The Mysore 1000 Guineas, The Mysore 2000 Guineas and The Mysore Derby.

The first Derby was won by ‘Midnight Cowboy’ — owned by Maharani Gina Narayan of Cooch Behar, trained by Sidney Moses and ridden by Jockey R. Alford. Since then, the Derby has grown into one of India’s most prestigious turf events, attracting elite horses, trainers and jockeys from across the country.

The race’s evolution

Over five decades, the Mysore Derby has been supported by esteemed sponsors and has carried many distinguished titles: Kingfisher Mysore Derby, Poonawalla Mysore Derby, AVR Group & Catalyst Properties Mysore Derby, Betway Mysore Derby, 1XBET Mysore Derby and CUBIC Mysore Derby.

Prize purse and distribution

The 2025 edition features a record purse of Rs.1.13 crore, with Rs. 50 lakh contributed by MRC. The winner’s connections will receive Rs. 64.55 lakh, with additional distribution to second through sixth place finishers and a breeder’s bonus of Rs. 5.66 lakh.

Breeder of the winner will earn Rs. 5,66,250 and the grand total stakes including Breeder’s share, is Rs. 1,13,25,000.

The 2025 contenders

Seven elite runners will compete in this year’s Derby, representing top stables from Bengaluru and Mumbai:

• Mahler — Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi

• Matisse — Trainer: P. Shroff

• Red Bishop — Trainer: P. Shroff

• Unforgettable Star — Trainer: Rajesh Narredu

• Maana — Trainer: Darius R. Byramji

• Moon Star — Trainer: G. Aravind

• Miracle Star — Trainer: James Mckeown

Derby day schedule

The day features nine races, beginning at 1 pm and culminating in the Mysore Derby at 4 pm.

Free contest of skills

Also there will be a free contest of skills for racing patrons to predict the top four Derby finishers in exact order.

First prize: Maruti Alto car, Second: Hero mobikes (2 numbers) and Third: Wristwatches (5).

Contest forms and rules will be available at the entrance gates and Totalizator Office.