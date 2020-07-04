The stinking Kurubageri in Ward 23
Photo News

July 4, 2020

Uncleared garbage and waste at Kurubageri near Ramaswamy Circle in MCC Ward No. 23 is getting decayed and foul smell is emanating from it spreading in the entire locality. Also, the place has become a perfect breeding spot for the mosquitoes. Residents alleged that despite them complaining to the elected representative and also bringing it to the notice of Health officials, no action has been taken by anyone so far. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to get the place cleaned at the earliest and prevent residents from taking ill.

