This is a political case, please underline: CM

September 28, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied the allegations outlined in the FIR, asserting that the land deal followed all legal mandates and involved no irregularities. He also dismissed the Opposition’s growing demands for his resignation, which intensified following the Court’s order to investigate the case against him.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, Siddaramaiah claimed he was being unfairly targeted due to the Opposition’s fear of him, describing the FIR as a ‘political case.’

“I have done no wrong. This is the first time a political case has been registered against me. This is a political case, please underline,” he emphasised. He further accused the Central Government of weaponising Central agencies like the CBI, ED and even the Governor’s office in States ruled by the Opposition.