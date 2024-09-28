Complainant approaches HC seeking CBI probe
September 28, 2024

Snehamayi Krishna tells Court that CM can easily derail investigation with his influence over Lokayukta, Police

Mysuru: Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the petitioners in MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah, submitted a petition to High Court yesterday, requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations against the senior Congress leader. The Court is expected to take up the petition on Monday, Sept. 30.

In his plea, Krishna expressed doubts about the Lokayukta’s ability to conduct a transparent investigation, citing its connection to the State Government, which appoints its officers. He argued that only a CBI probe could ensure fairness in the investigation of the MIUDA land scam.

“During a visit to the Mysuru Lokayukta SP office, I was asked to surrender my mobile phone. What is the apprehension about it? If the officer is scared of the mobile phone, how can he question the Chief Minister in the case?” he remarked.

“The CM holds immense power and influence over State Departments, especially investigating agencies like Police and Lokayukta. Given this influence, any investigation conducted by these agencies into allegations against Siddaramaiah won’t be impartial. When such power is exerted on the investigating officers, it’s obvious that the outcome won’t be fair or unbiased,” Krishna mentioned in his petition.

Krishna further argued, “A CBI investigation, or one by a similar agency with monitoring by the High Court, is necessary considering the prima facie case against the accused, including Siddaramaiah and his wife, as highlighted by the High Court.”

He pointed out that the CM had made several public statements to the media, claiming that his political party, High Command, State Government, Cabinet and the entire system were backing him. “For this reason, the case must be transferred to the CBI,” Krishna urged the Court.

Searching