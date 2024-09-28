Lokayukta Police file FIR against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

September 28, 2024

FIR is a victory for constitutional integrity, says complainant Snehamayi Krishna

Mysuru: Acting on a directive from a Special Court in Bengaluru, the Mysuru Lokayukta Police on Friday filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others, over alleged irregularities in land allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

This move, which could pose a major legal challenge for the senior Congress leader, follows the order by Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru directing the Lokayukta Police to probe the allegations that his wife was allocated premium properties by the MUDA in violation of norms. FIR lists Siddaramaiah as Accused No. 1, his wife B.M. Parvathi as Accused No. 2, his brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy as Accused No. 3, and Devaraju, who sold the land at Kesare to Mallikarjunaswamy, as Accused No. 4.

SP, Lokayukta, Mysuru, T.J. Udesh registered the FIR under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Corruption Act (1988), Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (1988) and Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act (2011).

According to the allegations, MUDA acquired a parcel of land owned by Parvathi and compensated her with higher-value plots. The BJP-led Opposition and some activists have accused Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi, of benefiting from this illegal compensatory land deal, estimating the alleged irregularities to be worth Rs. 4,000 crore.

Complainant Snehamayi Krishna alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites, measuring a total of 38,284 sq. ft., by MUDA to Parvathi. This was in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land purchased by Mallikarjunaswamy from Devaraju in Kesare-Devanur and gifted to her.

‘A historic moment’

Snehamayi Krishna, speaking to the media, hailed the FIR as a victory for Constitutional integrity. His complaint had led the Special Court to direct the Lokayukta to file the FIR after the Karnataka High Court cleared the way for an investigation into the CM. He called the development historic, claiming that a common citizen’s fight against the abuse of power by the CM and the authorities had taken a significant step forward.

Krishna also emphasised the support he received from a team of socially committed individuals and expressed confidence in proving the allegations. He further stated that he had documentary evidence and vowed to ensure that illegally allotted sites would be surrendered by beneficiaries involved in MUDA scam.

FIR under what Sections?