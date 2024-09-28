Lokayukta Police file FIR against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

FIR is a victory for constitutional integrity, says complainant Snehamayi Krishna
Mysuru: Acting on a directive from a Special Court in Bengaluru, the Mysuru Lokayukta Police on Friday filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others, over alleged irregularities in land allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
This move, which could pose a major legal challenge for the senior Congress leader, follows the order by Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru directing the Lokayukta Police to probe the allegations that his wife was allocated premium properties by the MUDA in violation of norms. FIR lists Siddaramaiah as Accused No. 1, his wife B.M. Parvathi as Accused No. 2, his brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy as Accused No. 3, and Devaraju, who sold the land at Kesare to Mallikarjunaswamy, as Accused No. 4.
SP, Lokayukta, Mysuru, T.J. Udesh registered the FIR under several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Corruption Act (1988), Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (1988) and Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act (2011).
According to the allegations, MUDA acquired a parcel of land owned by Parvathi and compensated her with higher-value plots. The BJP-led Opposition and some activists have accused Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi, of benefiting from this illegal compensatory land deal, estimating the alleged irregularities to be worth Rs. 4,000 crore.
Complainant Snehamayi Krishna alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites, measuring a total of 38,284 sq. ft., by MUDA to Parvathi. This was in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land purchased by Mallikarjunaswamy from Devaraju in Kesare-Devanur and gifted to her.
‘A historic moment’
Snehamayi Krishna, speaking to the media, hailed the FIR as a victory for Constitutional integrity. His complaint had led the Special Court to direct the Lokayukta to file the FIR after the Karnataka High Court cleared the way for an investigation into the CM. He called the development historic, claiming that a common citizen’s fight against the abuse of power by the CM and the authorities had taken a significant step forward.
Krishna also emphasised the support he received from a team of socially committed individuals and expressed confidence in proving the allegations. He further stated that he had documentary evidence and vowed to ensure that illegally allotted sites would be surrendered by beneficiaries involved in MUDA scam.
FIR under what Sections?
- Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B: Criminal conspiracy —agreement between two or more people to commit an illegal act, or a legal act by illegal means.
- Section 166: Punishment of public servants who knowingly disobey the law.
- Section 403: Dishonest misappropriation of property.
- Section 406: Criminal breach of trust.
- Section 420: Cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property.
- Section 426: Punishment for mischief.
- Section 465: Forgery.
- Section 468: Forgery for the purpose of cheating.
- Section 340: Wrongfully restrain someone.
- Section 351: Assault as making a gesture or preparation that makes someone believe the person making the gesture is about to use criminal force against them.
- Sections 9 and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act (1988): Deal with bribery and criminal misconduct by public servants.
- Sections 3, 53 and 54 of Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (1988): Prohibits benami transactions. Deals with the penalty for benami transactions.
- Sections 3 and 4 of Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act (2011): Prohibits land grabbing and provides for punishment for those who commit it; and grabbing any form and any activity concerned therewith is an offence.
