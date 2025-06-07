Thousands offer Eid prayers

June 7, 2025

Mysuru: Marking Bakrid annual festival, thousands offered Eid prayers at Eidgah Maidan in Tilak Nagar this morning. Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff led the prayers.

Later, addressing the huge gathering, the Sir Khazi said, “the festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim Khaleelullah’s sacrifice of his son. In remembrance of this historic and great sacrifice we celebrate Bakrid festival and sacrifice animals.”

Asking the Muslim brethren to keep the surroundings of their houses and the city clean and not to throw wastes on roads after sacrifice of animals, he prayed for peace in the country and for welfare of the citizens.

Former Corporator Suhail Baig, Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, District Waqf Advisory Committee ex-Chairman Arif A. Mekhri, Mumtaz, Shabnum Sayeed, Congress leader Shaukath Ali Khan, Tajammul, Tax Consultant Fiaz Pasha, noted columnist Dr. Javeed Nayeem, Senior Journalist Afsar Pasha and a host of other leaders were present.

Muslim brethren exchanged greetings on the occasion. Police had made elaborate security and vehicle parking arrangements around Eidgah grounds since early morning. The MCC had deployed waste vehicles all around the ground for maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene.

MLA Tanveer Sait offered prayers at Masjid e Kutchi Memon, Ashoka Road. Eid prayers were also held at Eidgah Maidans in Rajivnagar and Ghousianagar, open ground opposite Masjid e Nimra at Rajivnagar, Darul Uloom Siddiqia in Bannimantap and other Mosques.