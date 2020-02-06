Three-day Flower Show to open in Madikeri tomorrow

February 6, 2020

Madikeri: The annual Flower Show will be held from tomorrow till Feb.10 at the Raja Seat Garden here.

A preliminary meeting was chaired by Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy yesterday to review the preparations for the event.

Horticulture Deputy Director Chandrashekar disclosed that cultural shows will be presented by the Department of Kannada and Culture tomorrow, by Kodava Sahitya Academy on Feb. 8 and Arebhashe Literary and Cultural Academy on Feb. 9 daily at 5.30 pm.

He said that the Flower Show entry is free for school children if they come wearing their school uniform or with a letter issued by the heads of their schools and added that the entry fee would be Rs.10 for others. He appealed the Police Department to install barricades and make adequate arrangements for parking of vehicles.

Police Inspector K.B. Belliappa opined that temporary parking can be arranged at the old private bus stand in view of the Flower Show from 5 pm to 9 pm and private bus can operate from the APMC premises until the Flower Show is over.

The DC told the officials to communicate information regarding any changes to the public to avoid any inconvenience. She insisted on a total ban of plastic and asked officials to implement the order effectively. She asked Tourism Department officials to set up food stalls at the Flower Show venue.

Horticulture Assistant Director Pramod, Agriculture Joint Director Raju, Municipal Commissioner M.L. Ramesh and others attended the meeting.

The Flower Show will be inaugurated tomorrow at 4 pm. District Minister V. Somanna, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs and MLCs will participate.

