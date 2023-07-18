Three killed as car rams into tractor trailer

July 18, 2023

Kampalapura: Three persons were killed on the spot while another sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor trailer from behind in front of a Kampalapura Government School on National Highway (NH)-275 at Periyapatna taluk in the wee hours of today.

The deceased have been identified as Mudasir (35) and Mujahid Shariff, residents of Tank Layout in Periyapatna and Ahmed Pasha (45) of Kushalnagar. The seriously injured is Mujju Ahmed, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

The deceased persons and the injured were travelling in Hyundai i20 car (KA-12-Z-3389) from Periyapatna side towards Mysuru and when they were proceeding at Kampalapura at about 3.30 am, the car rammed into a firewood laden tractor trailer from behind which was parked on the roadside, killing three persons and injuring another.

Meanwhile, a Fiat Linea car (KA-14-N-1019), which was coming from behind, rammed into the i20 car and toppled injuring Afsar Pasha, Razik Khan and Keerthi, who were travelling in the car. They too have been admitted at a hospital in Mysuru.

The bodies were shifted to Periyapatna General Hospital, where post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the family members.

It is learnt that all the three deceased were relatives, drivers by profession and were involved in buying and selling vehicles.

SP Seema Latkar, Dy.SP M.K. Mahesh, Circle Inspector K.V. Sridhar, Tahsildar Kunji Ahmed and others visited the spot.

A case has been registered at Periyapatna Police Station.