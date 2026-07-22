Three months after revision…: Toll hiked again!

July 22, 2026

Mysuru: Just over three months after revising annual toll charges on April 1, 2026, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has once again increased user fees at the toll plazas on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway (NH-275).

The revised rates came into effect at 12 am on July 21 and are applicable at all three toll plazas on the 119-km highway.

Bengaluru-Nidaghatta

The revised toll will first be collected at Kaniminike Toll Plaza in Bengaluru Urban district and Sheshagirihalli Toll Plaza in Bengaluru South district for vehicles using Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of NH-275, covering of 56.2 km.

Now, toll for cars, jeeps, vans and light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs. 180 to Rs. 185 for single journey.

The return fare, valid within 24 hours, has been raised to Rs. 275, while monthly pass for 50 single journeys has been revised from Rs. 5,940 to Rs. 6,100.

The local monthly pass for eligible residents living within 20 km of the toll plaza remains unchanged at Rs.360.

Toll charges have also been revised for other categories of vehicles. Light commercial vehicles, minibuses and light goods vehicles will now pay Rs. 295 for a single journey, while trucks and buses (two-axle) will be charged Rs. 620.

The toll for three-axle commercial vehicles has been fixed at Rs. 675, heavy construction machinery and multi-axle vehicles (4-6 axles) at Rs. 970 and oversized vehicles with seven or more axles at Rs. 1,180 for a single trip.

Nidaghatta-Mysuru

The toll rates for 55.13 km Mysuru-Nidaghatta section (NH-275), collected at Gananguru Toll Plaza in Srirangapatna, have also been revised.

The toll for cars using the highway has been increased to Rs. 185 from Rs. 175 for a single journey. The return fare, valid within 24 hours, has been raised to Rs. 270, while monthly pass for 50 single journeys has been revised to Rs. 5,955.

The local monthly pass for eligible residents living within 20 km of the toll plaza remains unchanged at Rs.360.

Light commercial vehicles, minibuses and light goods vehicles will now pay Rs.290 for a single journey, while trucks and buses (two-axle) will be charged Rs. 605.

The toll for three-axle commercial vehicles has been fixed at Rs. 660, heavy construction machinery and multi-axle vehicles (4-6 axles) at Rs. 950, and oversized vehicles with seven or more axles at Rs. 1,155 for a single trip.

NHAI officials said the revised rates have been notified in accordance with Toll Gazette Notification No. S.O. 402(E) dated Jan. 25, 2023, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules. The revision was approved by the competent authority through a letter dated July 18, 2026.

“The revised toll rates are applicable for the 2026-27 financial year for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and Nidaghatta-Mysuru sections, which are being operated under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM),” an NHAI official said.