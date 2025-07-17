Tibet Fest on July 19, 20 in city

July 17, 2025

90th birthday of The Dalai Lama

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of 90th birthday of Tibetan Spiritual Leader The Dalai Lama, various Tibetan organisations under the banner of Tibetan Settlement Offices across South India, have jointly organised two-day Tibet Fest on July 19 and 20 at Kalamandira in the city.

Bylakuppe Settlement Officer Gelek told media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan in the city that Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji will be inaugurating the programme on July 19 at 9 am. The event will showcase spiritual side of Tibetans along with the grandeur of its art and culture, Buddhist rituals, percussion instruments, Thangma style of painting and Tibetan dance.

The cultural programmes have been organised from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm, which will be inaugurated by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

The valedictory ceremony has been organised on July 20 at 6 pm, which will be attended by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar.

About 400 Tibetans from the camps at Hunsur, Bylakuppe and Kollegal are expected to participate in the fest. People from other parts of the district can also participate in the fest and be aware of the Tibetan culture, added Gelek.