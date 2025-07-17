CM arriving in city tomorrow

July 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate a training programme for KAS Taluk Nodal Officers at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) on Lalitha Mahal Road in city at 3 pm tomorrow (July 18).

The CM, who will leave Bengaluru’s HAL airport by a special flight at 10.30 am tomorrow, will land at Mysore Airport at 10.55 am. On his arrival, he will drive to Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan near City Railway Station to take part in the induction of new office-bearers of District Youth Congress at 11 am. Later, he will leave for Belagola in Srirangapatna to take part in a programme at 12.30 pm.

He will return to Mysuru at 2.15 pm and inaugurate the training for Nodal Officers on ‘Resolution of public grievances and increasing overall output of the District’ at ATI at 3 pm. After completing his other engagements, the CM will fly back at 7 pm.