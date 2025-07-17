State Government’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ a big joke: BJP
July 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking strong exception to Congress Government’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ in city on July 19, the BJP termed the ‘Samavesha’ as the biggest joke of the year.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram this morning, BJP Spokesperson M.A. Mohan wondered why the Congress Government was organising ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, when there is no ‘Sadhana’ (achievement) in the first place.

Pointing out that the Congress Government introduced its much-hyped Guarantee Schemes a few days after it came to power in May 2023, Mohan maintained that there are serious lapses and flaws in their implementation.

Highlighting the flaws and shortcomings, he said that it was the PM Modi led Government at the Centre which was providing 10 kgs of rice under Anna Bhagya Scheme. But  the Siddaramaiah Government is falsely taking credit for this, he maintained.

He also pointed to the rising crime graph and price hikes in the State after Congress came to power over 2 years ago.

