‘Usefulness of NEP-2020 not grasped’

July 17, 2025

Prof. G.K. Panikkar at 57th Foundation Day of CIIL

Mysore/Mysuru: The usefulness of NEP-2020, mother-tongue for higher education and the strict implementation of three language formula are not clearly grasped by many, said Prof. G.K. Panikkar, Director, International School of Dravidian Linguistics, Thiruvananthapuram, here this morning.

Speaking at the inaugural event of 57th Foundation Day of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), here this morning, he said “Doubts are raised not only from Southern States like Tamil Nadu but also from northern States like Maharashtra and Punjab. The issue of language is very sensitive and extreme care is required. The top most priority is for removing the misgivings among the people and to avoid chances of exploitation by parochialists and opportunists. A broad outlook is essential and each and every language of our country needs to be valued, respected and protected,” he said and added that in the present scenario, the services of CIIL is required more than ever.

Three language formula

Stating that the three language formula put forward in 1968 by the Government of India following suggestion from Kottari Commission was an attempt to navigate the then existing socio-political and linguistic complexities, Prof. Panikkar said it was done to foster nationalism and mutual cohesion through multi-lingualism.

“CIIL has played a pivotal role in cooling down the divisive tendencies and suspicions existed in some sections of the society especially concerning language issues. The efforts of CIIL could create a friendly atmosphere and help to a large extent to remove the misgivings existing from the initial period of post independent India on the language policy of the Government of India,” said Prof. Panikkar.

Lauding the services of CIIL, he said, “CIIL played a proactive role in the then existing intricate challenges of post-independence period. The Institute could make the administrators and the political class to realise the fact that language is a fundamental component of national development and integration extending beyond pure academic concerns. Because of this, the Government showed keen interest in the development of all languages in India rather than concentrating the attention to the official languages only.”

He also added that CIIL took up the challenge and succeeded in infusing confidence and mutual understanding among the divergent linguistic groups of the country. “It could achieve success in creating proper awareness among the people not only on their mother-tongue but also to convince them that other languages are also equally good and competent as that of theirs. The realisation was not restricted to language only but also in culture, social customs, religious beliefs, traditions and practices,” Prof. Panikkar added.

Protection of minor languages

Prof. Panikkar also lauded CIIL and its regional centres in protecting and documenting minor languages. “Almost all tribal languages of India including those with less than ten thousand speakers were analysed by CIIL researchers and prepared grammars and lexicons for them. Text books were prepared for the primary classes to enable the tribal students to have their early education in their own mother-tongues and then to switch over to the major language of the region,” he said.